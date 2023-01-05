Sister Evelyn Pereira Muna

Sister Evelyn Pereira Muna, RSM

Sister Evelyn Pereira Muna died Jan. 3 at the age of 93. Mass and Rosary are being prayed daily with a 5:30 p.m. Rosary and 6 p.m. Mass Jan. 5, 5 p.m. Mass and 6 p.m. Rosary Jan. 6 & 7, 9:30 a.m. Mass and 10:30 a.m. Rosary Jan. 8, 5:30 p.m. Rosary, and 6 p.m. Mass Jan. 9-11, and 5 p.m. Private Gathering for Sisters & Associates Jan. 20 at Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral Basilica. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. Jan. 21 at the Academy of Our Lady of Guam. Funeral Mass will follow at noon at Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica. Interment service will take place at Pigo Catholic Cemetery. Daily Mass, Rosary, and Funeral Mass will be live-streamed on Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica’s Website, YouTube, and Facebook page.

