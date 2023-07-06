Sister Imelda Aquino, O.P., of Barrigada, passed away July 4 at the age of 92. Rosary is being prayed daily at 5 p.m. until July 13 at St. Dominic's Senior Care Home Chapel, Barrigada Heights. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9-11:45 a.m. July 11 followed by Mass of Christian burial at noon at St. Dominic's Senior Care Home Chapel, Barrigada Heights. Interment services will immediately follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

