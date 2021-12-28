Sister Maria Quintanilla, RSM, also known as "Agnes D. Quintanilla," of Mercy Heights Convent, Tamuning, died Dec. 12 at the age of 81. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon Jan. 4 at Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica in Hagåtña. Burial will follow at Pigo Catholic Cemetery in Anigua. Livestream will be available aganacathedral.org and  youtube.com/c/AganaCathedralBasilica.

