Sister Mary Celeste Fejarang, RSM, of the Sisters of Mercy of the Americas South Central Community on Guam of Mercy Heights Convent, Tamuning, died on Aug. 22 at the age of 93. Last respects will be from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Sept. 4 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. at the Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica in Hagåtña, followed by cremation. Burial will be at 3:15 p.m. at the Pigo Catholic Cemetery. 

