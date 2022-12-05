Sister Mary (Clotilde Babauta Meno) Concepta Meno, RSM, of the Sisters of Mercy of the Americas, Guam, died Nov. 29 at the age of 92. Rosary is being prayed at 3:30 p.m. daily via Zoom (Meeting ID: 332 863 9894; Passcode: Mercy) from Dec. 2 – 8. Viewing will be held from 2:30 – 5:30 p.m. Dec. 9, Tai Mercy Convent, Mangilao. Mass for a Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Dec. 10 at Dulce Nombre De Maria Cathedral-Basilica, Hågatña. Mass will be live-streamed on Dulce Nombre De Maria Cathedral-Basilica’s Website, YouTube, and Facebook page. Interment services will take place at Pigo Catholic Cemetery.
Sister Mary Concepta Meno
Vanessa Wills
