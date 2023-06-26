Sister Mary (Josephine Marie) David Richard, RSM, of the Sisters of Mercy of the Americas, Tamuning, passed away June 23 at the age of 94. Novena of Masses and Rosaries are being held from June 23-29 at Mercy Heights Convent: Mass at 4 p.m. followed by the Rosary at 4:30 pm (excluding Sunday), and Mass at 9:30 a.m. June 25 at the Agana Cathedral Basilica, with Rosary prayed at 4:30 p.m. at the Mercy Heights Convent. Last respects will be held from 8:30–10 a.m. June 30 at St. Thérèse Chapel, Cathedral-Basilica, Hagåtña. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. followed by cremation. Burial will be held at 2 p.m. July 3 at Pigo Catholic Cemetery.

