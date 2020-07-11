Sister Mary Gertrude Quitugua, also known as Isabel Santos Quitugua, of the Mercy Heights Convent, Tamuning, died July 9 at the age of 87. Mass and rosary will be held via Facebook Live streaming on Sisters of Mercy Guam Region Facebook page as follows: 4 p.m. Mass followed by rosary Friday and Saturday; 4 p.m. rosary Sunday; 4 p.m. Mass followed by rosary Monday to Friday. Last respects will be held from 8:30-9:30 a.m. July 18 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. at the Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica in Hagåtña, followed by cremation. Burial will be held at 3:15 p.m. at the Pigo Catholic Cemetery.
