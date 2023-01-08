Sizue Margarita Tulop, of Mangilao, died Dec. 26 at the age of 87. Last respects will be held from 8-10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14 at Ada’s Mortuary, Sinajana. Private cremation will follow.
