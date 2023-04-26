Smith Jun Bae, of Mangilao, passed away April 25 at the age of 60. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. April 28 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens Chapel in Windward Hills, Yona. Interment services will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Sacred Heart Family Court at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

