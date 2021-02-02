Soledad "Daling" Aldan Benavente, formerly of Saipan, most recently from Chalan Pago, died Feb. 10 at the age of 90. Mass of Intention is offered at San Juan Bautista Church in Ordot: 6 p.m. on Monday-Friday; 5 p.m. on Saturday; and 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. on Feb. 10 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at San Juan Bautista Church in Ordot at noon.

Tags

Load entries