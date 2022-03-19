Soledad “Choleng” Chua Manapat, of Dededo, died March 5 at the age of 83. Last respects will be held from 3:30-6:30 p.m. March 25 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. March 26 at San Vicente-San Roke Catholic Church in Barrigada, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park.

