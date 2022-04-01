Soledad Sarmiento Roberto Guerrero, fondly called “Doll"/"Dolly," familian Nyarak/Robat, of Dededo, died March 26 at the age of 71. Mass of Intention is being celebrated at Santa Barbara Catholic Church in Dededo at 6 p.m. Monday-Thursday (lower level), 7 p.m. Friday (upper level), and 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday (upper level). The seven-day Mass ends April 3. Last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. April 23 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon April 23 at Santa Barbara Catholic Church in Dededo (lower level). Interment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

