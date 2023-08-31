Sonia "Inday Sonia" Teologo Gubatayao, of Hågat, passed away Aug. 28 at the age of 86. Private cremation service will take place at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona. Interment service will be held at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.
