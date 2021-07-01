Sonoko “Auntie Koko” Miyagi Toves, of Ordot, died June 28 at the age of 90. Mass of Intention is at San Juan Bautista Catholic Church in Ordot until July 12  as follows: 6 p.m. weekdays; 5 p.m. Saturday; 9 a.m. Sunday. Last respects will be held from 8 to 10:30 a.m. July 13 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at San Juan Bautista Catholic Church in Ordot. Interment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti. 

