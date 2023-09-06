SPC Maynard "MWOD" Salmon, of Mangilao, passed away Aug. 25 at the age of 26. Rosary is being prayed nightly at 7 p.m. at Unit 7 Mariposa Park Vietnam Veterans Highway, Mangilao. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 14 at Unit 7 Mariposa Park Vietnam Veterans Highway, Mangilao. Mass of Christian burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Sept. 15 at Hagatña Cathedral-Basilica. Interment services will follow immediately at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.

