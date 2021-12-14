Sr. Bernadette Marie Leon Guerrero, also known as Lourdes Gavina Sablan Leon Guerrero, of the Sisters of Mercy of the Americas South Central Community on Guam and the Mercy Heights Convent, Tamuning, died Dec. 7 at the age of 89. Rosary is prayed via Zoom at 6 p.m., Meeting ID: 983 1552 3540, Passcode: bernie. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. Dec. 18, at the Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica, Hagåtña. Burial will follow at Pigo Catholic Cemetery in Anigua. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mercy Care Center.
