Starlett "Princessa"/"StarStar" Louise Taimanglo Santos, of Dededo, passed away Aug. 9 at the age of one month. Last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. Sept. 1 at the Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, Leyang, Barrigada. Interment to follow at Guam Memorial Park, Leyang, Barrigada.

