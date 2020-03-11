Stella Ruth Leon Guerrero Salas, familian Sungot, formerly of Mangilao and recently of Yigo, died on March 7 at the age of 73. Mass of Intention and rosary are being held at Santa Bernadita Church in Agafa Gumas: 6 p.m. Mass and 6:30 p.m. Rosary on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 6:30 p.m. rosary on Thursday; 5:30 p.m. Mass and 6:30 p.m. rosary on Saturday; and 6 a.m. Mass with 6:30 p.m. rosary on Sunday. Last respects will be held at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, March 18, at Santa Bernadita Church in Agafa Gumas. Mass of Christian Burial will be at noon. Burial will follow at Tiguag Cemetery in Nimitz Hill.
