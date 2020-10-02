Stephen August Cronin, also known as “Steve,” of Tamuning, died Sept. 15 at the age of 79. Last respects will be held from 9-10:45 a.m. Oct. 17 at Guam Veterans Cemetery Chapel in Piti. Interment will follow at 11 a.m. at Guam Veterans Cemetery. Public Health guidelines regarding the number of individuals attending and social distancing will be followed and strictly enforced.

Tags

Load entries