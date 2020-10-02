Stephen August Cronin, also known as “Steve,” of Tamuning, died Sept. 15 at the age of 79. Last respects will be held from 9-10:45 a.m. Oct. 17 at Guam Veterans Cemetery Chapel in Piti. Interment will follow at 11 a.m. at Guam Veterans Cemetery. Public Health guidelines regarding the number of individuals attending and social distancing will be followed and strictly enforced.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Million-dollar meth dealer freed from federal prison
- Bereavement journey to the Philippines ends on Guam
- Extra $300 or $400 in weekly unemployment aid payout still awaits FEMA guidance
- Marine Corps activates Guam base, its first new base in 68 years
- Police arrest couple for alleged child abuse, 9 minors taken into custody of CPS
- Guam sisters pursue medical careers, plan to serve island
- $5.4M tax refunds being mailed
- UPDATE: Police seeking information on Tamuning shooting
- Family of couple who died from COVID are reunited
- Banker: Guam economy 'shattered'
Images
Videos
As of Thursday, the House of Representatives and the White House have paused their talks on the latest pandemic relief package. Read more
Insights
- Fran Hezel
“A kiss is just a kiss” (as the song goes) and a hug is just a hug, right? Wrong! Kisses and hugs are culturally conditioned. We have customs … Read more
- Dr. Janna Manglona
Few topics have ignited our keyboards as much as COVID-19 and the perceptions surrounding this pandemic, some of which warrant clarification. Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In