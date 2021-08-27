Steve "Samol" Meichy Lippwe, of Tamuning, died Aug. 16 at the age of 17. Viewing and last respects will be held from 1-5 p.m. Sept. 3 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Interment service will be held at 2 p.m. Sept. 4 at Vicente A. Limtiaco Memorial Cemetery, also known as Tiguag Cemetery, Nimitz Hill, Piti.

