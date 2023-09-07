Steven Gilbert Cruz Bautista, of Dededo, passed away in the Philippines Aug. 27 at the age of 57. Mass of Intention is being offered at 6 p.m. from Monday-Friday & 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, Toto. Last day is Sept. 9. Viewing and last respects will be held From 9 a.m.–12:30 p.m. Sept. 22 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.
Steven Gilbert Cruz Bautista
