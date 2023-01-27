Steven “Steve” John Acfalle Castro, of Dededo, died Jan. 20 at the age of 63. Mass of intention is being held at Santa Barbara Catholic Church in Dededo at 6 p.m. Monday-Friday followed by Rosary (lower level), 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday followed by rosary (upper level) Last respects will be from 9 a.m. - noon Feb. 18 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment to follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

Tags

Load entries