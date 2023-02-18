Steven “Steve” John Acfalle Castro, of Dededo, died Jan. 20 at the age of 63. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Feb. 18 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.
