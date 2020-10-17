Steven Joshua Acfalle died Oct. 10 at the age of 33. Mass will be held at San Vicente-San Roque Church in Barrigada at: 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16; 7:15 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17; 10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 18; and 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Oct. 27, at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be held at 12:30 p.m. at San Vicente-San Roque Church. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.

