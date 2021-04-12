Steven "Steve" Pangelinan Acfalle, of Yona, died March 15 at the age of 52. Last respects will be held from 1-4 p.m. April 13 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 9 a.m. April 14 at St. Francis Catholic Church in Yona, followed by burial at Holy Cross (Togcha) Cemetery, Yona.
