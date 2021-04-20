Steven "Evo" R. Kogol, of Yigo, died April 3 at the of 35. Last respects will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on April 2 at Ada's Funeral Home in Sinajana. Burial will be at Vicente A. Limtiaco Cemetery, Nimitz Hill.
