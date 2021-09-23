Steven Tony McCollum, of Tamuning, died on Sept. 15 at the age of 74. Rosary is held daily at 5:30 p.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Tamuning. Last respects will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Sept. 28 at Guam Memorial Park Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Tamuning. Interment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.
