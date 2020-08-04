Sung Duk Ahn, also known as "Anthony," of Maite, died on July 31 at the age of 76. Prayers are being said at 8 p.m. at Morning Star Beauty Salon in Hagеtсa (behind Superior Court of Guam). Last respects will be held from 1-4 p.m. on Aug. 5 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Cremation will follow.

