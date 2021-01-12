Susana "Sue" Garrido Dunstan, of Mongmong, died on Jan. 5 at the age of 87. Mass of Intention is offered at Our Lady of the Waters Catholic Church in Mongmong. Mass will be at 6 p.m. Monday to Friday; 5 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. on Sunday. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

