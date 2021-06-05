Susie Bernie Reyes-Wells, also known as "Sue/Doll," of Ordot, died June 4 at the age of 66. Mass of Intention is being offered at 6 p.m. weekdays, 5 p.m. Saturdays, and 6:30 p.m. Sundays until June 12 at San Juan Bautista Church, Ordot. Private cremation service will be held.

