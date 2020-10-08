Suzanne Umali Bells, PhD, fondly known as "Mom/Nana/SuSann/Sue/Auntie Sue," of Chalan Pago, died on Aug. 24 at the age of 58. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. on Oct. 8 at Ada’s Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Church in Chalan Pago. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens in Windward Hills. Live stream will be available on www.adasmortuary.com.

