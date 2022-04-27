Sylvia Hautea Someros, of Sånta Rita-Sumai, died April 21 at the age of 73. Rosary is being prayed at 6:30 p.m. weekdays and 5 p.m. weekends. On the last day, May 1, rosary will be prayed at 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Sånta Rita-Sumai. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 10 a.m.-noon May 13 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Sånta Rita-Sumai. Interment service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

