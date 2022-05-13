Sylvia Hautea Someros, of Sånta Rita-Sumai, died April 21 at the age of 73. Viewing and last respects will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. May 14 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon May 16 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Sånta Rita-Sumai. Interment will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.
