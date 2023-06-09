Sylvia “Biba"/"Syl” Iglesias Santos, familian Delo, of Agafa Gumas, Yigo passed away June 4 at the age of 72. Mass of Intention is being offered at 6 a.m. Monday–Friday, 6 a.m. & 6 p.m. Saturday, and 6, 8, and 10 a.m. Sunday from June 5-15 at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Yigo. Last respects will be held June 16 at Ada's Mortuary, Sinajana from 9–11 a.m. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at noon at Our Lady of Lourdes Church.

