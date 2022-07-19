Sylvia “Bebang” Julia Blas Delgado, familian Haniu/Capili, of Agana Heights, died at the age of 87. Rosary is prayed at 5:30 p.m. daily, followed by Mass, at the St. Therese Chapel in the Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica in Hagåtña. The final night will be July 22 at the main church. Viewing and last respects will be from 8:30 to 11 a.m. July 28 at Ada’s Mortuary in Sinajana and may be viewed livestream at www.adasmortuary.com. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at the cathedral-basilica. Interment will immediately follow at Pigo Catholic Cemetery in Anigua.

