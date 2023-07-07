Sylvia “Bebang” Torres Limtiaco, of Mangilao, passed away June 12 at the age of 89. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9 a.m.-noon July 7 at Ada’s Mortuary, Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. at Santa Teresita Catholic Church, Mangilao. Burial will follow at Pigo Catholic Cemetery, Anigua.
Countries can’t tax their way to long-term prosperity. President Joe Biden wants to try anyway. Read moreBiden tax hikes: Road to economic decline
Life is Dulce
- Dulce Amor Imbo
Liberation. Freedom. Independence. When the month of July rolls around, so do these three words, on event flyers, store sale ads, greetings, e… Read moreDuring this time of liberation, freedom and independence, when do I feel free?
- +2
- Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio
Editor's note: The following message is transcribed from a video sent to Guam's visitor source markets, including Korea and Japan. Read morePreparing to welcome you back with our warm håfa adai spirit
