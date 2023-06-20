Sylvia “Bebang” Torres Limtiaco, of Mangilao, passed away June 12, at the age of 89. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9 a.m.-noon July 7 at Ada’s Mortuary, Sinajana. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. at Santa Teresita Church, Mangilao. Burial will follow at Pigo Catholic Cemetery, Anigua.

