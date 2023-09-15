T. “T Boy” Lafseejs Pangelinan, of Yona, passed away Aug. 19 at the age of 35. Rosary is being prayed at 6:30 p.m. until Aug. 27 at the family residence 159C As Cepeda Road, Pulantat, Yona. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sept. 15 at the family residence. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Yona. Interment service will follow at Vicente A. Limtiaco Memorial Cemetery, also known as Tiguag Cemetery, Nimitz Hill, Piti.

Load entries