Mass for Tanayshia Pereda Surigao and Nathan Garret Pereda will be at 6 p.m. Mondays-Fridays (no Mass Thursdays) 6:30 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. Sunday at Santa Teresita Church, Mangilao.
Tanayshia Pereda Surigao and Nathan Garret Pereda
