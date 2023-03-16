Tecla “Gladys” Amparo, of Tamuning, died March 10 at the age of 104. Rosary is being offered at 5 p.m. Monday-Friday followed by mass at Saint Anthony’s Catholic Church, Tamuning. Last respects will be held from 10-11:30 a.m. March 22 at Saint Anthony’s Catholic Church in Tamuning. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at noon followed by private cremation.

