Tenie Calilan Olnagan, also known as “Mama T,” of Dededo, died on Feb. 22 at the age of 74. Last respects will be held from 3:30-6:30 p.m. on March 20 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment will be held on March 22 at Guam Memorial Park.

