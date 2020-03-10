Teodorico "Teo" Mirto Andrade, of NCS, Dededo, died March 6 at the age of 86. Mass of Intention is being offered at Santa Barbara Catholic Church in Dededo: 6 p.m. Monday to Friday (lower level); 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday (upper level). Last respects will be held from 10-11:30 a.m. March 17 at the Dededo church's lower level. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

Tags

Load entries