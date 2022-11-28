Teodoro “Ato”/ “Ted” Lactaoen Mabazza, of Sånta Rita-Sumai, died Nov. 20 at the age of 72. Rosary will be offered at 5:30 p.m., followed by Mass at 6 p.m. from Nov. 28-30 at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Tamuning. Last respects will be held beginning at 9 a.m. Dec. 6 at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon. Burial will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.

