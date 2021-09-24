Teofila Angoco Jose, also known as “Mama Lee/Felia," familian Angoco, of Mongmong, died Aug. 27 at the age of 73. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Sept. 24 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at Nuestra Señora de las Aguas Catholic Church in Mongmong, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park.

