Teofila Angoco Jose, also known as “Mama Lee/Felia," familian Angoco, of Mongmong, died on Aug. 27 at the age of 73. Last respects will be from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 24 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at Nuestra Señora de las Aguas Church in Mongmong, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Grieving sister: Mental health toll of COVID-19 can be fatal
- Islandwide closure of face-to-face learning to take effect on Monday for two weeks
- MMA fighter Kyle 'Boom' Reyes in critical condition in Las Vegas ICU
- DRT releases All RISE Program application, authorization forms
- ‘Our situation is serious’: Governor limits crowds, shuts down schools
- Rape survivor: Prosecutor said they were wrong to offer hope
- Customers risk penalties for lying about vaccination
- Former school aide argues self-defense in murder trial
- Island mourns death of Kyle 'Boom' Reyes
- 'It's a roller coaster ride'
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
As thousands of Guamanians are aware – maybe even fear – the $30 million limit for the governor's economic relief program All RISE raises the … Read more
Writings on the Wall
- By Ron McNinch
In one of Aesop’s famous fables, the ant works hard during the summer saving up for the winter. The grasshopper fiddles the summer away in a c… Read more
- by Bethany Helm
We are saddened by the recent departure of Dr. Nguyen as head of the Physicians Advisory Group. His conscientious objections to the current ex… Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In