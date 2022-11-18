Teofilo Capala Del Rosario, of Dededo, died Nov. 15 at the age of 86. Viewing and last respects will be held from 10, 11:30 a.m. Nov. 23 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian burial will be offered at noon at St. Anthony Church, Tamuning. Interment Services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.
