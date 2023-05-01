Teofilo “Filo” N. Godoy, of Yigo, passed away April 23 at the age of 83. Last respects will be held from 8:30-11:30 a.m. May 9 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Yigo. Mass for Christian burial will be held at noon. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.
Teofilo N. Godoy
