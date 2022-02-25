Teofilo “Pablo” Soquila Patague, of Machanao, Dededo, died Feb. 20 at the age of 77. Nightly rosary is being said at 6 p.m. at 133-B Chalan Agatelang, Machanao, Dededo. Last respects will be held from 3:30-6:30 p.m. March 4 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. March 5 at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (upper level) in Dededo, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park.

Tags

Load entries