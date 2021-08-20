Terencia “Terry” Delizo Abrenilla, of Dededo, died Aug. 5 at the age of 84. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. Aug. 20 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- 'Nearly impossible for me to pay back $5,000'
- Complaint: Children bound, beaten and deprived of food; couple arrested
- 'Girl from Guam' wins Mrs. Regency International
- UPDATE: FBI confirms investigation into bank robbery at FHB Guam branch
- Potential storm not expected to intensify overnight; Guam remains in COR 3, for now
- Drug dealer refuses to be a government informant
- Authorities: Bank robbery suspect may be armed and dangerous
- UPDATE: 16W upgraded to tropical storm again; officials advise residents to prepare
- 13 GDOE schools report COVID-19 cases
- Man shot in Harmon home
Images
Videos
In a recent Guam Visitors Bureau board meeting, GVB leadership acknowledged that certain unnamed airlines wanted Guam public funds to subsidiz… Read more
Insights
- Father Fran Hezel
It was furlough time in mid-July, the start of a monthlong trip to the mainland. Read more
- By Robert Cruz
In early June, our brother suffered a stroke and was rushed to Guam Memorial Hospital. When found in his home, he was unconscious and unrespon… Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In