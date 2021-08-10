Terencia “Terry” Delizo Abrenilla, of Dededo, died Aug. 5 at the age of 84. Last respects will be from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 20 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Parents can now register for food assistance cards for students; each eligible child may receive up to $1,200 for last school year
- 2 arrested in Dededo shooting face drug charges
- 'A place where we could grow old together': 8 families get help buying their first home
- GPD: Man pointed gun at passing cars in Yona
- Parents of SKorean tourist who drowned sue Guam hotel for $1.3M
- Former Guam radio, marketing executive pleads guilty to fraud
- Economic relief program All RISE to begin accepting applications by Sept. 1; releasing payments mid-September
- Former NEX clerk gets 2 years for $261K theft
- Woman denies federal charges in case kept secret
- 30 new COVID-19 cases confirmed out of 669 tests; 6 cases of Epsilon Variants of Interest identified
Images
Videos
The stakes are higher for Guam and all of us who live here. Read more
Helping Your Child Succeed
- Elizabeth Hamilton
Developing good organizational skills is essential for success in school and in life. However, most children are not born with natural organiz… Read more
- Odessa Martinez
How can this be the solution for a civilized society? A society that unfortunately created the stray dog problem. A problem that will perpetua… Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In